HIVE Blockchain Technologies (HIVE) versus The Competition Financial Contrast

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ: HIVE) is one of 122 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare HIVE Blockchain Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Blockchain Technologies $66.70 million $42.54 million 24.58 HIVE Blockchain Technologies Competitors $1.04 billion $2.10 million 16.75

HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than HIVE Blockchain Technologies. HIVE Blockchain Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Blockchain Technologies 64.56% 69.13% 52.30% HIVE Blockchain Technologies Competitors -36.40% -1,712.52% -10.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 HIVE Blockchain Technologies Competitors 642 3082 4721 89 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 31.01%. Given HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HIVE Blockchain Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HIVE Blockchain Technologies beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

