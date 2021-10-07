Hive (HIVE) Hits Market Capitalization of $336.13 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $336.13 million and approximately $107.19 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hive has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000179 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000277 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001075 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000731 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 388,606,405 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

