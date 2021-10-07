HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded HomeServe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.60 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HomeServe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

HMSVF remained flat at $$13.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. HomeServe has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

