Honest (HNST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $133,501.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Honest has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00063896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00097217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00132373 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,219.88 or 1.00232932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.43 or 0.06537580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.