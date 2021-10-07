Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.04

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.04 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 32777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 28,652 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,447,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,090,000 after buying an additional 244,500 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,091,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

