HTMLCOIN Hits Market Capitalization of $6.43 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and $7,539.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Baby Bonfire (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000091 BTC.

EverGrowCoin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

