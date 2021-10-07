Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM)’s share price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 12,157 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,528,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

HBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Indl Alliance S restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -4.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

