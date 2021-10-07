Humanscape 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $74.69 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 50.7% against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $97.96 million and approximately $74.69 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape (HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 598,909,623 coins. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

