Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Price Target Lowered to GBX 23 at Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 23 ($0.30) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of HUM opened at GBX 15.55 ($0.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £61.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.11. Hummingbird Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 40 ($0.52).

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

