Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBAN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,098,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 62,947 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 30.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 141.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

