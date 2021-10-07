Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Debra Zumwalt Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Debra Zumwalt sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $15,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $49.78 on Thursday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $230.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 69.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 25,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.