i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT Lowered to $40.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IIIV. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

IIIV opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.37 million, a PE ratio of -73.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average is $30.15.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,351,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,074,000 after buying an additional 106,819 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

