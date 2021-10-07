iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ibio Inc., formerly known as iBioPharma Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on developing vaccines and therapeutic proteins based upon its plant-based iBioLaunch platform technology. The Company’s hydroponically grown green plants can be used for the development and manufacture of proteins applicable to a range of disease agents, such as influenza, sleeping sickness, anthrax, plague, human papillomavirus and veterinary influenza applications. IBio, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, Delaware. “
NYSEAMERICAN IBIO opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $200.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -6.24. iBio has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 17.67, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
iBio Company Profile
iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the iBio, Inc and iBio CDMO business segments. The company was founded by Robert B.
