iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ibio Inc., formerly known as iBioPharma Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on developing vaccines and therapeutic proteins based upon its plant-based iBioLaunch platform technology. The Company’s hydroponically grown green plants can be used for the development and manufacture of proteins applicable to a range of disease agents, such as influenza, sleeping sickness, anthrax, plague, human papillomavirus and veterinary influenza applications. IBio, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, Delaware. “

NYSEAMERICAN IBIO opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $200.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -6.24. iBio has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 17.67, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iBio by 33.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,432,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iBio by 31.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,846,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 914,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iBio by 35.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,350,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 879,791 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iBio in the second quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iBio by 58.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 968,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 357,962 shares during the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the iBio, Inc and iBio CDMO business segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

