ICHI (ICHI) Price Hits $4.09

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $4.09 or 0.00007547 BTC on popular exchanges. ICHI has a market capitalization of $14.94 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00062679 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00098619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00132763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,921.90 or 0.99545410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,473.00 or 0.06411522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,655,610 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

