ICHI Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.07 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $4.09 or 0.00007547 BTC on exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $14.94 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICHI has traded up 17.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00062679 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00098619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00132763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,921.90 or 0.99545410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,473.00 or 0.06411522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,655,610 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

