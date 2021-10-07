Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Trading 7.1% Higher

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.16 and last traded at $31.06. 2,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 237,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price target for the company.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.91.
Icosavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICVX)
Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.
Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.