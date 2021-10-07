IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $105.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $109.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.33.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $105.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.78 and its 200-day moving average is $102.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $110.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $360.07 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,591,000 after buying an additional 806,935 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in IDACORP by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,416,000 after buying an additional 799,251 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IDACORP by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $180,194,000 after buying an additional 520,227 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in IDACORP by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,489,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,867,000 after buying an additional 440,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,466,000 after buying an additional 345,543 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

