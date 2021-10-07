Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Down 25.2% in September

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the August 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 823,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

IDRA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.99. 600,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,424. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.82.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $573,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 205,518 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 120.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 325,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 178,078 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 1,188.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 109,225 shares during the period. 11.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

