IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Sells $79,612.20 in Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $79,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, Bruce Keyt sold 1,244 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $87,938.36.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $83,214.00.

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $60.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.35. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $133.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of -1.04.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16). Sell-side analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IGMS shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.