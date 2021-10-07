Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.42

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$42.42 and last traded at C$42.36, with a volume of 333041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IMO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.93.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$35.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.73. The firm has a market cap of C$28.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.19 billion. Analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 4.6599998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -176.47%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

