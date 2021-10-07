Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMO. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.17.

Imperial Oil stock traded up C$0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$41.61. The stock had a trading volume of 384,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.79. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$15.91 and a 12-month high of C$42.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.73.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.19 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 4.6599998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

