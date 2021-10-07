Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.15% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMO. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.17.
Imperial Oil stock traded up C$0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$41.61. The stock had a trading volume of 384,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.79. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$15.91 and a 12-month high of C$42.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.73.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
