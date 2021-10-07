IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Get IMV alerts:

IMV has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on IMV in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IMV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

Shares of IMV opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. IMV has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $132.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IMV will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMV during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMV during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMV during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMV during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of IMV during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMV (IMV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.