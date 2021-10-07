Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman Sells 70,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,527,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $2,447,100.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $2,799,900.00.

NARI stock opened at $79.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.02. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $127.42. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 175.87 and a beta of 2.15.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NARI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

