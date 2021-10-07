Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will announce $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.05. Independent Bank reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.43 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $78.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $99.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 42.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 103,188.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

