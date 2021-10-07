Independent Franchise Partners LLP Has $569.91 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 4.2% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $569,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $410,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in S&P Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $434.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $456.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.30.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

