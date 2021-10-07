Independent Franchise Partners LLP Has $816.25 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,404,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,803 shares during the period. Corteva comprises approximately 6.1% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned about 2.51% of Corteva worth $816,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 8,489.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,763,000 after buying an additional 6,842,651 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 52,735.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,896,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,266 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Corteva by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,447 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Corteva by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.81. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Several analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

