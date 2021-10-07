Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Update

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IDEXY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.39 billion, a PE ratio of 85.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

