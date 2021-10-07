ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.51.

ING stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.88.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 16,182.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 438.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,981,000 after buying an additional 2,462,204 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in ING Groep by 2.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 258,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in ING Groep by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

