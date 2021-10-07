Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in September

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,669,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 2,153,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,338.0 days.

OTCMKTS IVBXF remained flat at $$9.56 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 23,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343. Innovent Biologics has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22.

Get Innovent Biologics alerts:

About Innovent Biologics

Innovent Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in China. The company operates a platform for the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. Its principal drug candidate is Tyvyt (sintilimab), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and esophageal carcinoma.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovent Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovent Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.