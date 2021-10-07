Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the August 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVZ. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000.

NASDAQ INVZ traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,431. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.85 and a quick ratio of 13.71. Innoviz Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

