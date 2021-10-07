Insider Buying: Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO) Insider Acquires 631 Shares of Stock

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO) insider Peter Coward purchased 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £599.45 ($783.19).

Shares of SOHO stock opened at GBX 93.10 ($1.22) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 104.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £375.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69. Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 93.10 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 6.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company acquires and holds investment properties either directly or through special purpose vehicles (SPVs). It is focused on a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the United Kingdom with a particular focus on Supported Housing assets.

