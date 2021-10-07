Insider Selling: Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) CEO Sells $49,495.81 in Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $49,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). As a group, analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

