Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Sells 2,475 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,712.93, for a total value of $6,714,501.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,747.08 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,436.00 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,801.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2,544.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,732,669,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,097.60.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

