Insider Selling: Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) EVP Sells $1,875,750.00 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vernon Irvin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Vernon Irvin sold 696 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $104,253.84.

EVBG opened at $146.77 on Thursday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Everbridge by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Everbridge by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Everbridge by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.90.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

