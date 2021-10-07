Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Sells 400 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $26,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen G. Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Stephen G. Daly sold 300 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $18,456.00.

MTSI stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,231. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.78.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

