Insider Selling: Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Sells 2,738 Shares of Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $59,195.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $170,240.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $44,880.82.

On Monday, August 30th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 21,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $505,050.00.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $20.70. 453,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,205. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.87. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,269,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,976,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,239,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,826,000 after purchasing an additional 140,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,302 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,290,000 after purchasing an additional 597,216 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,096,000 after purchasing an additional 102,961 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

