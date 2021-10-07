Insider Selling: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Sells $11,968.00 in Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $11,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gwenn Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $12,484.00.

NRIX opened at $30.85 on Thursday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.08.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $902,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.