Insider Selling: Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Director Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $1,563,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

