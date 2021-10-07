Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total transaction of $5,456,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.30, for a total transaction of $5,386,000.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $5,442,200.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.89, for a total transaction of $5,617,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $5,675,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.18, for a total transaction of $5,183,600.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total transaction of $5,137,600.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $5,200,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $5,071,800.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.85, for a total transaction of $5,237,000.00.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $274.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,373,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416,660. The firm has a market cap of $268.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $286.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.43.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 221.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 118.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

