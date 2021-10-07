Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO Sells $27,233,863.32 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $27,233,863.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of U stock opened at $130.38 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.22.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The business had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Unity Software by 627.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 131,405 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $9,335,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 19.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.92.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

