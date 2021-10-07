Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NSIT opened at $91.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.56. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $492,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $60,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $952,197. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,397,000 after buying an additional 1,743,690 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,309.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 245,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,443,000 after purchasing an additional 228,245 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 122,291 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,045,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,483,000 after purchasing an additional 98,877 shares in the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

