Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.330-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $241 million-$245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.07 million.Intapp also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.060 EPS.

INTA opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -19.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.30. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.60.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

