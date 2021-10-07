Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.16. Intel also posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock opened at $53.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $219.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

