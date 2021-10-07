Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,597,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 573,998 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,100,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 60.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock opened at $53.98 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $219.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.