Intel Corp Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Intel Corp acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,014 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000. Coinbase Global accounts for 0.5% of Intel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $830,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $341,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $507,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $9,876,263.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 897,530 shares of company stock worth $232,792,154.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.63.

COIN traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $250.60. 123,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,457,262. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.90.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

