Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Short Interest Up 26.4% in September

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,644,600 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the August 31st total of 2,091,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.6 days.

IPPLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

IPPLF traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,839. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. operates as a midstream oil and natural gas company. It engages in the provision of oil transportation, natural gas liquid processing, and bulk liquid storage services. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities Infrastructure, Marketing, and New Ventures.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.