Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Position Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 2,542.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 640,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 237,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $3,121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $953,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ICPT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.84.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $14.38 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $477.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $96.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

