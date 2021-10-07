Invesco High Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco High Income Trust II has increased its dividend payment by 12.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Invesco High Income Trust II worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.