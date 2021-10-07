Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NextCure (NXTC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NextCure (NASDAQ: NXTC):

10/7/2021 – NextCure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

9/29/2021 – NextCure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/23/2021 – NextCure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

9/17/2021 – NextCure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

9/10/2021 – NextCure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/18/2021 – NextCure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2021 – NextCure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/9/2021 – NextCure had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NXTC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,536. NextCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $212.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of -0.49.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NextCure by 42.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 643,523 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextCure by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 516,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 62,918 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,098,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextCure by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 313,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 1st quarter worth about $3,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

