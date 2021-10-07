Investors Purchase High Volume of CarGurus Put Options (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 11,675 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 627% compared to the average volume of 1,606 put options.

CarGurus stock opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $360,485.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 754,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,434,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 539,289 shares of company stock worth $16,123,538. 21.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter worth $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 142.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

